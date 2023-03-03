CSPD presents honors to heroes who helped with Santa’s Wonderland bus crash

By Katherine Griffith
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Department recently recognized the heroes that responded to a deadly crash last year involving a Santa’s Wonderland bus on Highway 6.

The crash resulted in both the bus and another vehicle being consumed by flames. One person was killed.

Raymond Charanza was one of the first people on the scene. He’s not a first responder, just someone passing by the crash. He went to the SUV that was on fire and rescued one of the passengers inside. CSPD recently presented him with a Citizens Award for his life-saving efforts.

CSPD presents Raymond Charanza a Citizen Award.
CSPD presents Raymond Charanza a Citizen Award.(College Station Police Department)

Dr. John Hagland was also one of the first people on the scene. He noticed the bus driver was still inside the bus when it was engulfed in flames. He went into the fire and was able to pull the driver partially out of the bus. Hagland was severely burned in his efforts. CSPD also presented him with a Citizens Award for his contribution.

CSPD presents John Hagland with a Citizen Award.
CSPD presents John Hagland with a Citizen Award.(College Station Police Department)

Officer Dakota Harlan was given a Medal of Honor. When he arrived on the scene, he also helped to get the driver out of the bus.

CSPD presents Officer Dakota Harlan with Medal of Honor.
CSPD presents Officer Dakota Harlan with Medal of Honor.(College Station Police Department)

The bus driver was later identified as Bryan ISD Coach Calvin Hill. His family tells KBTX he’s still in the hospital but should be going home in a few weeks.

