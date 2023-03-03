Enhance your home with inspiration from 44th Annual B/CS Home & Garden Expo

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re looking to revamp your home or build a new one, the 44th Annual B/CS Home & Garden Expo can be added to your weekend plans. It’s a two-day expo that kicks off Saturday and features over 68 companies that can help with everything from the ground to the roof.

“We’re the one-stop shop,” Rose Seldman, Greater Brazos Valley Builders Association executive officer, said. “We’ve got builders, remodelers, we have subcontractors, we have suppliers. I mean anything you can imagine.”

There will even be mortgage and insurance companies along with heating, ventilation and air conditioning and electrical companies.

The expo is hosted at Bryan’s Legends Event Center, which has been home to several sports tournaments. This is the first non-sporting event held at the center.

“Showcases the versatility of the state-of-the-art facility,” Legends Event Center general manager Jamie Cox said.

Throughout the weekend, visitors will also be able to attend seminars on buying a home, building a home, creating an outdoor oasis, gardening with children and more.

The Home & Garden Expo is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Here’s a look at some of the vendors you’ll see there.

Landmark, Graystone Custom Pools & Redwood Tree Company

Landmark is a landscape company that specializes in commercial and residential landscaping with services for hardscapes, pergolas, pavers, drainage, irrigation and professional 3-D designs.

Graystone Custom Pools can design your ultimate backyard oasis. At the expo, visitors can start the design process with the team.

Redwood Tree Company offers tree removal, tree pruning, stump grinding and emergency removal.

Barker’s Heating & Cooling

Barker’s Heating & Cooling takes care of the entire home from air conditioning and heating systems, indoor air quality, duct cleanings and attic ventilation.

Schulte Roofing

Schulte Roofing provides services for both commercial and residential properties. Visitors can expect to see a variety of displays including the company’s solar product. Schulte Roofing is one of the few companies that’s qualified to install solar shingles.

You can find more information on the event here.

