Hearne's historic season ends in state semifinals

The Hearne Lady Eagles are presented their state semifinal trophy after falling to Gruver 45-32
The Hearne Lady Eagles are presented their state semifinal trophy after falling to Gruver 45-32
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 12:12 PM CST
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KBTX) - The Hearne girls’ basketball team lost to Gruver 45-32 in the UIL 2A state semifinals at the Alamodome Friday morning.

This was Hearne’s first trip to the state tournament. Gruver is the defending 2A state champion.

After cutting the lead to 5 with 4:17 to go, the Lady Eagles were outscored 8-0 to close out the game. After leading 25-20 at halftime, Gruver outscored Hearne 20-12 in the second half.

Antinajah Jackson led the Lady Eagles with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Ciarrah Golden added 8 points and 4 rebounds.

Brenna Butler led all scorers with 14 points. Allie Sparks had 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Lady Hounds while Kimber Whitehead chipped in 11 points and 5 boards.

A significant difference in the game was turnovers and getting to the free throw line. Hearne committed 18 turnovers to Gruver’s 7. The Lady Hounds shot 15-26 from the charity stripe, while the Lady Eagles earned 9 foul shots, making 4.

“I feel as if it was very special,” senior Antinajah Jackson said on their experience making it to state. “It gave the underclassmen a great experience, even though we didn’t go as far as we thought we would,” Jackson added.

“It’s hard to get here. It’s not an easy road,” explained senior Ciarrah Golden. “Once you get here, make the best of it because after this weekend all seniors in Texas aren’t playing high school basketball anymore,” Golden added.

“This was a big building block for us,” said head coach Anthony Gonzales. “What our underclassmen saw more about winning a game is the bond they create. They don’t get along every day but they know how to handle their business. They know how to agree to disagree and continue to work,” Gonzales added,

The Lady Eagles’ historic season ends with a 33-9 record. Gruver advances to the state finals for the second straight year. The Lady Hounds will take on Lipan Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in the 2A state title game.

