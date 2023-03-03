Huntsville ISD takes swift action following cell phone incident in school restroom

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Huntsville school district says it is investigating an incident involving a cell phone in a restroom this week on a school campus.

“We can confirm that an incident involving the inappropriate use of a cell phone occurred at Mance Park Middle School on Tuesday,” said Huntsville ISD Director of Communications Shannon Hollis Duncan. “After a thorough investigation by Campus Administration and School Resource Officers, appropriate consequences were issued in accordance with the district’s Student Code of Conduct.”

According to documents obtained by KBTX from the Huntsville Police Department, officers responded to a call on the campus concerning an “invasive visual recording” and a photo that was taken of someone in a restroom.

The police department referred all inquiries into the matter back to the school district.

“Due to student privacy laws, we are unable to release specific details on the matter,” said Duncan.

