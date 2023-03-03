Huntsville ISD takes swift action following cell phone incident in school restroom

A school district spokeswoman said appropriate consequences were taken.
The Huntsville school district says it is investigating an incident involving a cell phone in a...
The Huntsville school district says it is investigating an incident involving a cell phone in a restroom this week on a school campus.(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 8:53 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Huntsville school district says it is investigating an incident involving a cell phone in a restroom this week on a school campus.

“We can confirm that an incident involving the inappropriate use of a cell phone occurred at Mance Park Middle School on Tuesday,” said Huntsville ISD Director of Communications Shannon Hollis Duncan.  “After a thorough investigation by Campus Administration and School Resource Officers, appropriate consequences were issued in accordance with the district’s Student Code of Conduct.”

According to documents obtained by KBTX from the Huntsville Police Department, officers responded to a call on the campus concerning an “invasive visual recording” and a photo that was taken of someone in a restroom.

The police department referred all inquiries into the matter back to the school district.

“Due to student privacy laws, we are unable to release specific details on the matter,” said Duncan.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI and College Station police were at a home Wednesday morning on Estates Circle.
No information shared following FBI operation in College Station
The conditions of the students were not immediately available by school officials.
3 arrested after Bryan High students sent to hospital after ingesting THC edibles
The wreck happened just before 1 p.m. at Highway 105 and FM 159 and involved an 18-wheeler.
DPS identifies driver killed in crash on Highway 105
A Lee County resident, Wilbur Eugene Jackson, was convicted and sentenced earlier this month on...
Lee County man sentenced to 50 years in cattle theft case
Justin Scott Meads, 55
Man arrested for burglary, kidnapping of elderly woman

Latest News

While strongest storms are expected north and east of the area today, isolated tornadoes and...
Strong storms Thursday: Running updates
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)