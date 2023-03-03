Let your kid “Keep it Reel” and learn how to fish

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - I Heart Bryan, Straight Up Fishing LLC, and Brazos Valley Blessings are partnering up for the good of the children this weekend.

The group will host its first-ever “Keeping it Reel” event, a one-day fishing trip, meant to bridge the gap between kids and positive male role models.

The group will take close to 40 children from grade levels 3-8. Boys and girls are welcome.

Robert Molina, owner of Straight Up Fishing, says children should expect to learn how to fish.

“If they don’t know how to fish, they will learn how to fish,” said Molina. “When I’m done with them, they will be pros.”

Amber Robertson of Brazos Valley Blessings says this trip will remind children what it’s like to play and enjoy the outdoors and nature.

“We just want kids to come out, have a good time, and get the opportunity to learn something new this weekend,” said Robertson.

Let your kid "Keep it Reel" and learn how to fish
Let your kid "Keep it Reel" and learn how to fish(kbtx)

“Keeping it Reel” will take place Saturday, March 4, from 9-1 PM at the Millican Reserve. All children must pre-register to attend.

Children must be brought by a parent, and picked up and dropped off on time.

Parents are not allowed to stay due to limited spots.

Fishing equipment is not required and will be provided.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The conditions of the students were not immediately available by school officials.
3 arrested after Bryan High students sent to hospital after ingesting THC edibles
While strongest storms are expected north and east of the area today, isolated tornadoes and...
Severe weather threat over for the Brazos Valley
Following governor’s orders Texas A&M University System removes DEI statements
The FBI and College Station police were at a home Wednesday morning on Estates Circle.
No information shared following FBI operation in College Station
The Huntsville school district says it is investigating an incident involving a cell phone in a...
Huntsville ISD takes swift action following cell phone incident in school restroom

Latest News

Rock your jersey, grab your clear bag for Aggie Gameday
Rock your jersey, grab your clear bag for Aggie Gameday
THE THR3E(Recurring) - GHOST LA RAP
THE THR3E(Recurring) - GHOST LA RAP
THE THR3E(Recurring) - destination bryan
THE THR3E(Recurring) - destination bryan
THE THR3E(Recurring) - kurk homes
THE THR3E(Recurring) - kurk homes