Let your kid “Keep it Reel” and learn how to fish

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - I Heart Bryan, Straight Up Fishing LLC, and Brazos Valley Blessings are partnering up for the good of the children this weekend.

The group will host its first-ever “Keeping it Reel” event, a one-day fishing trip, meant to bridge the gap between kids and positive male role models.

The group will take close to 40 children from grade levels 3-8. Boys and girls are welcome.

Robert Molina, owner of Straight Up Fishing, says children should expect to learn how to fish.

“If they don’t know how to fish, they will learn how to fish,” said Molina. “When I’m done with them, they will be pros.”

Amber Robertson of Brazos Valley Blessings says this trip will remind children what it’s like to play and enjoy the outdoors and nature.

“We just want kids to come out, have a good time, and get the opportunity to learn something new this weekend,” said Robertson.

“Keeping it Reel” will take place Saturday, March 4, from 9-1 PM at the Millican Reserve. All children must pre-register to attend.

Children must be brought by a parent, and picked up and dropped off on time.

Parents are not allowed to stay due to limited spots.

Fishing equipment is not required and will be provided.

