Men’s tennis hosts Kentucky and UTSA for weekend doubleheader

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s tennis team hosts No. 5 Kentucky and UTSA Saturday, March 4, at the Mitchell Tennis Center with first serves set for 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., respectively.

The Maroon & White (4-4, 1-0 SEC) host their second doubleheader in three days with the Wildcats (12-2, 0-1 SEC) and Roadrunners (7-4) making the trip to Aggieland. Last time out, the Aggies secured a pair of wins over LSU and Lamar. In the opening match of the day versus the Tigers, A&M lost the doubles point, however it responded with a dominating performance in singles to score four straight points and clinch the match, 4-1. In the second match of the day, the Maroon & White left nothing on the table as they swept the Cardinals, 7-0.

“Saturday is a dream day for sports fans in Aggieland, and specifically tennis fans with a high-level doubleheader,” said head coach Steve Denton. “These matches will certainly be another difficult challenge for our team. Kentucky is an NCAA finalist from last year and certainly one of the favorites in the SEC to make a deep run in the tournament again this season voted on by the coaches of the league.

“For the first time in a while, we were beaten soundly by Kentucky last season in Lexington, and we will need to be razor sharp to turn the tables on the Wildcats. Hopefully after the morning basketball game the 12th Man will show up and give our team a huge boost.

“Another big test for our team will come from the Roadrunners on Saturday night, who are currently ranked ahead of us in the latest ITA rankings. They are stacked with talent and we will need to be mentally and physically ready for a fight.”

Much of A&M’s success this season has come from the leadership at the top of the singles ranks, No. 63 Noah Schachter on court 1 and No. 57 Raphael Perot on court 2 lead the Aggies by example with each securing four dual match wins this season.

TEAM NOTES

The Aggies are currently on a three-match winning streak.

Courts 1 & 2 lead the Aggies in singles with a .714 winning percentage.

Noah Schachter paces A&M with three ranked wins in dual matches this season.

Every Aggie to take part in a dual match this season has secured a singles win (11 players).

Raphael Perot currently holds a three-match winning-streak in dual matches, the highest on the team.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.