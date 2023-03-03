No. 4 Texas A&M Hosts Senior Day Against No. 6 Georgia

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas. - The No. 4 Texas A&M equestrian team returns to Hildebrand Equine Complex for the home finale to host No. 6 Georgia on Saturday at 11 a.m.

This is the second meeting with the Bulldogs after the Maroon & White dropped the first meeting, 10-8. The Aggies fell behind early in Bishop, Georgia, before falling short in their attempt to mount the comeback. Ariana Gray captured the Reining Most Outstanding Performer honor, while Brooke Brombach captured her first of three Fences MOP honors this season.

This match-up with Georgia (5-6, 2-3) marks the Aggies (7-4, 3-2) fourth straight top-10 opponent and ninth of the season.

LAST TIME OUT

Texas A&M’s three-game winning streak was snapped at No. 2 TCU, as the Aggies fell, 15-4. The four point earners for the Aggies were Maggie Nealon and Rylee Shufelt in Flat, and Ariana Gray and Keesa Luers in Reining. Luers’ 69.5-67 win over Shea Graham, earned her MOP honors.

CELEBRATING SENIORS

Following the meet, the Aggies will honor 12 seniors - Cori Cansdale, Riley Dosa, Alle Durkin, Ariana Gray, Haley Green, Malena Lopez, Emmy-Lu Marsh, Courtney Murphey, Alexis Robinson, Morgan Rosia, Reanna Santos and Madison Wanicka.

The 2023 senior class has amassed 12 MOP honors and 30 career wins, including finishing as the National Collegiate Equestrian Association Runner-Up a season ago.

PROMOTIONS

The first 50 fans in attendance will receive an Aggie Script Adidas t-shirt.

Reveille will be on-site at the start of the meet and Buddy the horse, an equine member of the team for over 10 years, who is owned by Lyle Lovett, will be available at halftime for photo opportunities.

12th MAN REWARDS

12th Man Rewards is the free program that appreciates fans for standing with the 12th Man and attending Texas A&M Athletics events in support of creating a home-court advantage for our student-athletes and coaches.

The more events you attend, your points will increase. Those points can be redeemed via the online giveaway store for a variety of items. Register today within the 12th Man Mobile app to earn 40 points at the meet and stay late for an additional 20 points.

Participate in the Aggie Equestrian punch card. Attend two-of-three spring equestrian meets between Jan. 27 and March 4 to redeem an exclusive Aggie Equestrian t-shirt.

HOW TO FOLLOW

Admission to the meet is free and live scoring for Saturday’s contest can be found here.

To Learn more about Texas A&M equestrian, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieEquestrian on Twitter and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.