Restaurant Report Card: March 2, 2023

Find out which restaurants made the grade in this week’s Restaurant Report Card.
Find out which restaurants made the grade in this week’s Restaurant Report Card.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:24 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health Department makes available to all media each week the results of inspections at local businesses.

A “No Score” (N/S) can be given at restaurant openings, field or complaint investigations, and follow-up inspections.

P/S or permit suspension happens after a restaurant scores lower than 70 or if the Health Department deems the restaurant a health risk. A massive infestation of insects or no hot water will automatically close a restaurant down.

Keep in mind, that every restaurant in the county must post their most recent score near the entrance of the eatery. Look for a yellow sheet of paper in a frame next time you go into a restaurant. There, you’ll see how the place you’re about to eat at did on their score.

How to report a restaurant to the Brazos County Health District
How to report a restaurant to the Brazos County Health District(Brazos County Health District)

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The conditions of the students were not immediately available by school officials.
3 arrested after Bryan High students sent to hospital after ingesting THC edibles
The FBI and College Station police were at a home Wednesday morning on Estates Circle.
No information shared following FBI operation in College Station
While strongest storms are expected north and east of the area today, isolated tornadoes and...
Severe weather threat over for the Brazos Valley
The wreck happened just before 1 p.m. at Highway 105 and FM 159 and involved an 18-wheeler.
DPS identifies driver killed in crash on Highway 105
A Lee County resident, Wilbur Eugene Jackson, was convicted and sentenced earlier this month on...
Lee County man sentenced to 50 years in cattle theft case

Latest News

Restaurant Report Card: March 2, 2023
Thursday Night Weather Update 3/2
Thursday Night Weather Update 3/2
Thursday Evening Severe Weather Update 3/2
Thursday Evening Severe Weather Update 3/2
After speaking with the school board and parents, Rockdale ISD announced their schedule for the...
Rockdale ISD shortens school week, using extra day for teacher development