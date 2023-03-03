Rock your jersey, grab your clear bag for Aggie Gameday

Texas A&M Aggies face Alabama Crimson Tide Saturday, March 3
THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - When you think about Aggieland Outfitters, the first thing that may come to mind is, “What’s New?” especially when a home game is underway.

The Texas A&M Men’s basketball team will go face to face with the Alabama Crimson Tide this Saturday.

Aggieland Outfitters’ Director of Marketing, Blake Bodin, says you want to be prepared. Bodin says first, come to Aggieland Outfitters and explore their A&M T-shirts, accessories, and game day attire too.

“Grab a basketball jersey, these things are freaking awesome! It’s just something that we hadn’t had before in this store,” shared Bodin. “These are the Adidas ones, they’ve got the 12, they’ve got the retro striping. They are just clean.”

Aggieland Outfitters
Aggieland Outfitters(kbtx)

On all game days, Texas A&M reinforces its clear bag and clear purse policy. Bodin says Aggieland Outfitters has several clear bags in stock.

“We have Jon Hart bags. We have Collegiate Outfitters bags. We have tons of styles and clear bags to fit any budget.”

Lastly, Bodin explains the store has something for everyone no matter the age, even things for the little ones.

“I know plenty of little Aggies who are going to be throwing 3′s all day, and this something we got in, it’s really great for them, a mini basketball.”

You can stop by Aggieland Outfitters Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The conditions of the students were not immediately available by school officials.
3 arrested after Bryan High students sent to hospital after ingesting THC edibles
While strongest storms are expected north and east of the area today, isolated tornadoes and...
Severe weather threat over for the Brazos Valley
Following governor’s orders Texas A&M University System removes DEI statements
The FBI and College Station police were at a home Wednesday morning on Estates Circle.
No information shared following FBI operation in College Station
The Huntsville school district says it is investigating an incident involving a cell phone in a...
Huntsville ISD takes swift action following cell phone incident in school restroom

Latest News

Let your kid "Keep it Reel" and learn how to fish
Let your kid “Keep it Reel” and learn how to fish
THE THR3E(Recurring) - GHOST LA RAP
THE THR3E(Recurring) - GHOST LA RAP
THE THR3E(Recurring) - destination bryan
THE THR3E(Recurring) - destination bryan
THE THR3E(Recurring) - kurk homes
THE THR3E(Recurring) - kurk homes