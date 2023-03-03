Rock your jersey, grab your clear bag for Aggie Gameday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - When you think about Aggieland Outfitters, the first thing that may come to mind is, “What’s New?” especially when a home game is underway.

The Texas A&M Men’s basketball team will go face to face with the Alabama Crimson Tide this Saturday.

Aggieland Outfitters’ Director of Marketing, Blake Bodin, says you want to be prepared. Bodin says first, come to Aggieland Outfitters and explore their A&M T-shirts, accessories, and game day attire too.

“Grab a basketball jersey, these things are freaking awesome! It’s just something that we hadn’t had before in this store,” shared Bodin. “These are the Adidas ones, they’ve got the 12, they’ve got the retro striping. They are just clean.”

Aggieland Outfitters (kbtx)

On all game days, Texas A&M reinforces its clear bag and clear purse policy. Bodin says Aggieland Outfitters has several clear bags in stock.

“We have Jon Hart bags. We have Collegiate Outfitters bags. We have tons of styles and clear bags to fit any budget.”

Lastly, Bodin explains the store has something for everyone no matter the age, even things for the little ones.

“I know plenty of little Aggies who are going to be throwing 3′s all day, and this something we got in, it’s really great for them, a mini basketball.”

You can stop by Aggieland Outfitters Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.