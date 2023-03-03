Rockdale ISD shortens school week, using extra day for teacher development

ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - Students in Rockdale ISD will get most Fridays off in the upcoming school year. After speaking with the school board and parents, Rockdale ISD announced their schedule for the 2023-2024 school year.

Teachers will use those extra days to work on teacher development to enhance their student’s learning experience.

Bryan ISD Superintendent Denise Monzingo says parents were consulted about the change and most of the feedback was positive.

“We sent out information to parents and asked for their input and kept it very open-ended. And 87% of them were very positive,” said Monzingo.

Concerns were expressed by parents who were unsure of what to do with their children on Fridays while they are working. Rockdale ISD says they are actively looking for solutions that will benefit everyone.

Teachers will have mandatory teaching development days they will attend on Fridays while students are not there.

Cheryl Meuth has been teaching for six years and thinks that the new change will encourage more educators to not quit the business.

“The turnover is so high that we have to try something different in hopes that it can keep teachers,” said Meuth.

Rockdale ISD will start the 2023-2024 school year a week earlier than usual on Aug. 8 to meet their classroom minutes requirement.

