Rockdale ISD shortens school week, using extra day for teacher development

After speaking with the school board and parents, Rockdale ISD announced their schedule for the...
After speaking with the school board and parents, Rockdale ISD announced their schedule for the 2023-2024 school year with students receiving Fridays off on most weeks.(KBTX)
By Conner Beene
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - Students in Rockdale ISD will get most Fridays off in the upcoming school year. After speaking with the school board and parents, Rockdale ISD announced their schedule for the 2023-2024 school year.

Teachers will use those extra days to work on teacher development to enhance their student’s learning experience.

Bryan ISD Superintendent Denise Monzingo says parents were consulted about the change and most of the feedback was positive.

“We sent out information to parents and asked for their input and kept it very open-ended. And 87% of them were very positive,” said Monzingo.

Concerns were expressed by parents who were unsure of what to do with their children on Fridays while they are working. Rockdale ISD says they are actively looking for solutions that will benefit everyone.

Teachers will have mandatory teaching development days they will attend on Fridays while students are not there.

Cheryl Meuth has been teaching for six years and thinks that the new change will encourage more educators to not quit the business.

“The turnover is so high that we have to try something different in hopes that it can keep teachers,” said Meuth.

Rockdale ISD will start the 2023-2024 school year a week earlier than usual on Aug. 8 to meet their classroom minutes requirement.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI and College Station police were at a home Wednesday morning on Estates Circle.
No information shared following FBI operation in College Station
The conditions of the students were not immediately available by school officials.
3 arrested after Bryan High students sent to hospital after ingesting THC edibles
The wreck happened just before 1 p.m. at Highway 105 and FM 159 and involved an 18-wheeler.
DPS identifies driver killed in crash on Highway 105
A Lee County resident, Wilbur Eugene Jackson, was convicted and sentenced earlier this month on...
Lee County man sentenced to 50 years in cattle theft case
Justin Scott Meads, 55
Man arrested for burglary, kidnapping of elderly woman

Latest News

Thursday Evening Severe Weather Update 3/2
Thursday Evening Severe Weather Update 3/2
The pledge, made by Linda and Dennis Clark ’68 ’71, will support construction of a new Small...
Texas A&M receives $20M gift for Small Animal Hospital
Thursday Evening Weather Update 3/2
Thursday Evening Weather Update 3/2
Opas Presents Our Planet Live at Rudder Auditorium
OPAS presents Our Planet Live in Concert