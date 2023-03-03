Rudder’s season continues into March with fourth round playoff game

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder boys basketball team is headed to the regional tournament Friday for the first time in Mike Carrabine’s tenure and will take on Fort Bend Marshall in the Region III semifinals.

This year’s team knew they were good but are bit surprised they’re just two wins away from advancing to state.

Only 16 teams are still practicing in March, and the Rudder Rangers are one of them. It’s an accomplishment that isn’t going unnoticed.

“For us playing in the regional tournament I would think that’s definitely surprising,” Mike Carrabine, Rudder Boys Basketball Head Coach said. “We have goals certainly and our first goal was to make the playoffs period. Once we saw we could challenge for a district championship then that’s something we strive for.”

“Beginning of the season we already know we had a good chance at making it to the playoffs,” Kevin Holmes, Rudder Senior Forward said. “We didn’t know that we would make it this far.”

Head Coach Mike Carrabine says the seniors are the heartbeat of this team. That includes Kevin Holmes and Landon Heslip who have been playing since they were freshman.

“My first year I only played on freshman so after those first district games it’s over.. and as a sophomore and junior those years were some pretty rough years you could say,” Landon Heslip. “Now, it’s my senior year you run the team.”

“It’s exciting to know we’ve made it this far, and Rudder isn’t known for accomplishing many things and to be known that our team made it this far.. it’s fun,” said Holmes.

Rudder is 33-5 on the year and this is the furthest they’ve gone in Carrabine’s tenure.

“What I’m going to miss going forward.. this is going to end soon.. hopefully March 11th (but) just being around these guys has really been a lot of fun,” Carrabine said.

“Now we’re in the fourth round and it’s only the best of the best,” Heslip said. “We’re going to go out there play our hardest and make sure it’s a good game.

Rudder’s deep playoff run might be new to the team but their opponent is not. In Head Coach Mike Carrabine’s 38 years of coaching 32 of them were spent in the Houston area.

He caught up with Fort Bend Marshall’s head coach Ronnie Courtney this week and they’re both excited for the Friday night match up.

Rudder is hosting a spirit walk for the team. It’s Friday morning The spirit walk will start inside the school at 10:20 a.m. and they will exit at the north (gym) end to send off.

