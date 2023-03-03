Texas A&M receives $20M gift for Small Animal Hospital

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Two Aggies pledged a gift of $20 million to support the construction of a new Next-Generation Small Animal Teaching & Research Hospital at Texas A&M University.

The pledge, made by Linda and Dennis Clark ‘68 and ‘71 through the Texas A&M Foundation, will replace the university’s current Small Animal Teaching & Research Hospital.

“The current Small Animal Teaching Hospital has struggled to accommodate its ever-growing occupancy spurred by booming demand for veterinary medicine practitioners and a rise in caseloads. Increasingly complex procedures requiring more sophisticated equipment, training and staff have also pushed the hospital to its limits, making for crowded workspaces.”

The new hospital will provide the faculty and staff with more space and updated technologies.

In addition to private dollars, the project received funding from the Texas Legislature and Texas’ Permanent University Fund.

According to the Texas A&M Foundation, the Clarks hope their gift will encourage others to donate to the construction project, which still requires a significant investment from private donors.

The couple is longtime clients of the university’s veterinary school, with two of their doing having undergone surgery at the current Small Animal Teaching Hospital.

“Animals have always been an integral part of our lives,” Linda Clark said. “This university has an extraordinary veterinary school with talented people doing exciting research that will not only improve animal care but may also impact humans down the road. This gift was a big decision for us, and it ultimately came from us asking ourselves, ‘How can we facilitate what’s going on and help make it be the best it can be?’”

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.