Tour a custom home, give back to veterans

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Designing custom homes around Texas is their passion.

“We’re proud to be a part of the Southern Living brand and making families’ dreams come true,” Co-Owner, Chris McGinley, said.

Kurk Homes is a third generation, family-owned company.

“Our grandfather and father started this company and Melanie and I have now taken the reigns,” McGinley said.

Co-owner, Melanie Sparks, says several of their trade partners will be on-site at the Southern Living Showcase Home to answer questions about specific products.

“We have designers on staff that can answer questions about how this design came to be, why we selected this countertop, things like that,” she said.

March 3, 4, and 5 are the last days to tour this Kurk Homes custom home in the Mission Ranch community. You can purchase your tickets here.

All of the proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to Camp Home (PTSD Foundation of America) and Operation Finally Home.

“Both of our grandfathers served our country. I was in the Corps of Cadets at A&M. I have friends that serve our country. This is just the least we can do,” McGinley said.

