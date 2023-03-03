Tour a custom home, give back to veterans

Be inspired by a stunning home in the beautiful community of Mission Ranch while supporting our...
Be inspired by a stunning home in the beautiful community of Mission Ranch while supporting our nation's heroes.(KBTX)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Designing custom homes around Texas is their passion.

“We’re proud to be a part of the Southern Living brand and making families’ dreams come true,” Co-Owner, Chris McGinley, said.

Kurk Homes is a third generation, family-owned company.

“Our grandfather and father started this company and Melanie and I have now taken the reigns,” McGinley said.

Co-owner, Melanie Sparks, says several of their trade partners will be on-site at the Southern Living Showcase Home to answer questions about specific products.

“We have designers on staff that can answer questions about how this design came to be, why we selected this countertop, things like that,” she said.

March 3, 4, and 5 are the last days to tour this Kurk Homes custom home in the Mission Ranch community. You can purchase your tickets here.

All of the proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to Camp Home (PTSD Foundation of America) and Operation Finally Home.

“Both of our grandfathers served our country. I was in the Corps of Cadets at A&M. I have friends that serve our country. This is just the least we can do,” McGinley said.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The conditions of the students were not immediately available by school officials.
3 arrested after Bryan High students sent to hospital after ingesting THC edibles
While strongest storms are expected north and east of the area today, isolated tornadoes and...
Severe weather threat over for the Brazos Valley
Following governor’s orders Texas A&M University System removes DEI statements
The FBI and College Station police were at a home Wednesday morning on Estates Circle.
No information shared following FBI operation in College Station
A Lee County resident, Wilbur Eugene Jackson, was convicted and sentenced earlier this month on...
Lee County man sentenced to 50 years in cattle theft case

Latest News

With live music, art demonstrations, vendors, and food trucks, there’s something for every...
Say ‘hello’ to Spring with First Friday in Downtown Bryan
snook pivo crawl
Sing, dance and eat at the biggest party in the Brazos Valley
Golf and give to a good cause
Golf and give to a good cause
THE THR3E(Recurring) - waxing the city
THE THR3E(Recurring) - waxing the city