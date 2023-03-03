Weekend Gardener: Bluebonnet season and plant sale

By Karla Castillo
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 6:13 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The bluebonnets are popping up across the Brazos Valley. You can enjoy the Texas treat in spots all across the area, including The Gardens at Texas A&M University.

“If you’re not able to drive around and want to have some of these beautiful bluebonnets or Aggie maroon bluebonnets in your home, our horticulture club here at Texas A&M is having their plant sale,” said Jayla Fry with Texas A&M AgriLife.

The plant sale ends Friday afternoon, so if you’re interested, scan the QR code in the post below or click here to learn more and place your order.

