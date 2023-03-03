Woman convicted in murder-for-hire plot set to be sentenced Leon County

Rita Evans convicted in murder-for-hire plot
By Amy Licerio
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) -Leon County prosecutors say Rita Lynn Evans has been convicted of criminal solicitation for paying a man to set a home on fire in a murder-for-hire plot.

This plan was conceived during a custody battle with a couple headed to court to fight Evans for custody.

Evans paid a man $1,500 in cash to burn down the home with the couple in it before a court hearing.

According to the affidavit, there are Facebook messages, cell phone records, and security videos confirming the meeting of the transaction.

The man who was paid to set the home on fire said he had accepted the money but never intended to follow through.

Evans is in the Leon County jail and will be sentenced next month.

