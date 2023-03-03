“Your Produce Man” talks 25 years of change

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - “Your Produce Man” Michael Marks has been in the produce industry for 45 years and is celebrating 25 years with KBTX News 3.

He joined News 3 at Noon to talk about additions to the produce industry.

The personal watermelons were not here 25 years ago according to Marks. He also said varieties of apples have been added in the past two decades, including Honey Crisp, Cosmic Crisp and Opal apples.

Marks stopped by The Farm Patch in Bryan and shared citrus, cantaloupe, onions and other produce with viewers.

