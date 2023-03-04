1 killed when business jet encounters severe turbulence

A business jet was buffeted by severe turbulence, killing a passenger.
A business jet was buffeted by severe turbulence, killing a passenger.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (AP) — A business jet was buffeted by severe turbulence over New England, causing the death of a passenger and forcing the aircraft to divert to Bradley International Airport in Connecticut, officials said Saturday.

Five people were aboard the Bombardier executive jet that was shaken by turbulence late Friday afternoon while traveling from Keene, New Hampshire, to Leesburg, Virginia, said Sarah Sulick, a spokesperson for the National Transportation Safety Board.

The extent of the damage was unclear and the NTSB did not provide details on the cause of death. The jet is owned by Conexon, a telecommunications company based in Kansas City, Missouri, according to a Federal Aviation Administration database. The company declined comment Saturday.

NTSB investigators were interviewing the two crew members and surviving passengers as part of a probe into the deadly encounter with turbulence, Sulick said. The jet’s cockpit voice and data recorders were sent to NTSB headquarters for analysis, she said.

Turbulence, which is unstable air in the atmosphere, remains a cause for injury for airline passengers despite airline safety improvements over the years.

Earlier this week, seven people were hurt badly enough to be transported to hospitals after a Lufthansa Airbus A330 experienced turbulence while flying from Texas to Germany. The plane was diverted to Virginia’s Washington Dulles International Airport.

Turbulence accounted for more than a third of accidents on larger commercial airlines between 2009 and 2018, according to the NTSB.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station ISD school placed in lockdown after student makes threat
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
The Huntsville school district says it is investigating an incident involving a cell phone in a...
Huntsville ISD takes swift action following cell phone incident in school restroom
The conditions of the students were not immediately available by school officials.
3 arrested after Bryan High students sent to hospital after ingesting THC edibles
Since 1997, both Bryan and College Station fire departments have been under an agreement called...
Bryan and College Station Fire Departments at odds over ambulance service

Latest News

The boy was identified as Kash Waylan Hodges.
‘My son didn’t deserve this’: Mother mourning 4-year-old son who drowned in pond
Rachael Ray is reportedly ending her daytime syndication talk show.
Reports: ‘Rachael Ray’ show ending after 17 seasons
Amazon says construction on their second headquarters in Arlington is paused. (WUSA, NBBJ,...
Amazon pauses construction second HQ site
A small Texas town is searching for answers after three children were stabbed to death at home....
Three children fatally stabbed, 2 others injured