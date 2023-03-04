Aggie-Con celebrates 52nd year on campus

Aggie-Con
Aggie-Con(Hope Merritt)
By Hope Merritt
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - On Friday, Aggie-Con made its way back to campus.

It’s the 52nd year that the oldest, largest, student-run fan convention is being held at Texas A&M.

They cater to all fandoms, including sci-fi, gaming, horror, anime, and more. Aggie-Con has Q&A panels, a cosplay café, vendors, tabletop games, video games, an anime room and much more.

Director of Aggie-Con, Sydney Do, said there’s something for just about everyone when it comes to the convention.

“Gamers, nerds, all those kinds of people just coming together and having fun,” said Do. “Our student led organization is thriving and we have so much to offer this year.”

Aggie-Con is being held March 3 5 at the Memorial Student Center.

For more information, click here.

