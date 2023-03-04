Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Tippy

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tippy is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for March 3.

Tippy is around 2 years old and has plenty of energy to play fetch, but also likes to curl up in a lap and get loved.

Tippy was celebrated as the 20,000th pet to be spayed or neutered by Aggieland Humane Society.

The shelter is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from noon to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 3:00 p.m.

