Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Tippy

Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Tippy
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Tippy
By Alex Egan
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tippy is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for March 3.

Tippy is around 2 years old and has plenty of energy to play fetch, but also likes to curl up in a lap and get loved.

Tippy was celebrated as the 20,000th pet to be spayed or neutered by Aggieland Humane Society.

The shelter is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from noon to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 3:00 p.m.

Take a look at the other adorable pets available for adoption here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The conditions of the students were not immediately available by school officials.
3 arrested after Bryan High students sent to hospital after ingesting THC edibles
While strongest storms are expected north and east of the area today, isolated tornadoes and...
Severe weather threat over for the Brazos Valley
Following governor’s orders Texas A&M University System removes DEI statements
The FBI and College Station police were at a home Wednesday morning on Estates Circle.
No information shared following FBI operation in College Station
The Huntsville school district says it is investigating an incident involving a cell phone in a...
Huntsville ISD takes swift action following cell phone incident in school restroom

Latest News

Pet of the week: Guppy the puppy
Pet of the week: Guppy
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Bear
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Bear
The three-legged pup loves to cuddle
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Tryke
Sugar Plum-Pet of the week
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Sugar Plum