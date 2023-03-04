Aggies open spring slate Saturday with home tilts against Oklahoma and LSU

By Thomas Dick / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 7:51 PM CST
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M soccer team opens its spring exhibition slate Saturday with a pair of 60-minute matches against Oklahoma and LSU at Ellis Field.

“This is a good way to get our spring competition started,” Guerrieri said. “It’s the non-championship segment of the year, but it’s a time we traditionally have made the biggest improvement as we prepare to win championships in the fall. LSU and Oklahoma are really good, well-coached sides. As we use the spring as a developmental time to get faster, stronger, more coordinated and dominant, this allows our newcomers to see what kind of speed and skill they’ll face in the fall.”

The Maroon & White play Oklahoma at noon to open the day. LSU and Oklahoma face off at 2 p.m. Texas A&M puts a lid on the action with a 4 p.m. contest against LSU.

All spring matches are free to the public. Due to Saturday’s men’s basketball game (noon), there is a parking fee for the lots adjacent to Reed Arena.

The Aggies’ 2022 campaign ended with a 9-7-5 mark as head coach G Guerrieri became the fifth NCAA Division I coach to reach the 500-win plateau.

