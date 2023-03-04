Annual Empty Bowls Jr. event raises money for local school food pantries

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Arts Council of the Brazos Valley hosted the annual Empty Bowls Jr. event Saturday in the parking lot of Allen Honda.

The event began in 2013 as a way to directly support local in-school food pantries.

Students in art classes from more than 25 Brazos Valley schools created bowls for people to take home if they made a $10 donation.

“Each teacher has their own table. So you get to know, not only does this bowl look fantastic, you get to hear a little bit about the student, you get to hear about the process of them making it and I find it always such a treat especially when the teachers take a picture of the bowl with the person who bought it to tell the student who bought their bowl,” Arts Council Executive Director Sheree Boegner said.

Anyone who got a bowl also received a bowl of soup provided by nine different restaurants.

“It’s neat to see the community come together. We’re fortunate to live in the area that we do,” Allen Honda General Manager Rusty Skinner said. “The restaurants are fantastic. The kid’s bowls are great. We’re always happy to do this event.”

You can learn more about the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley here.

