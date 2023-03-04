Big 4th inning helps Tigers beat Caney Creek in Conroe Tournament

CONROE, Texas -- In their first game of the Conroe Tournament the A&M Consolidated Tigers get a big 7-3 win over the Caney Creek Panthers.

A consistent light rain didn’t stop the Tigers from finding a spark, that came from catcher Trey Walker, when he hit an RBI double in the top of the 2 nd inning to put the Tigers on the board 1-0.

On the mound for the Tigers was freshman, Owen Horrell, who held the Panthers scoreless for four innings. Horrell went 4.1 innings, striking out five and allowed only two hits.

Grady Jasper and Trace Meadows would both throw in relief. The Tigers had a big 6-run 4 th inning that started with an RBI single from Klayton Kurtz to right field. Walker followed at bat with an RBI single to left field and advanced on an error. Tiger’s Cannon Kieschnick and Joaquin Costa would both score on wild pitches and Cole Bentz scored on a walk. Nathan Hodge hit a hard ground ball that the Panther shortstop couldn’t handle, scoring Lane McGuire and putting the Tigers up 7-0. Meadows, McGuire, and Gage Boyd all had stolen bases for the Tigers.

