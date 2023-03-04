College Station family creates birthday fundraiser to support inclusive playground equipment

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - When birthdays roll around each year, many people expect a gift or two. But, that’s not the case for one College Station family.

For the sixth year in a row, the Platt family has made it their mission to give back with a special birthday fundraiser.

The fundraiser started when Miles Platt was just 5 years old. The idea was to give to those in need instead of receiving his own gifts. Each year, Miles and his parents choose a different cause to help.

Miles Platt is a forth grader, and while some would say he’s wise beyond his years, Miles considers himself a regular kid.

“I’m your average kid,” said Platt. “When I wake up, I think about what I’m going to learn at school, you know. Also, when I’m going to finish my morning chores. I love reading, monkey bars, I like to jump on the trampoline. My family is very important to me.”

Miles was born with an arm that ends right after his elbow.

“People ask me about it. I try to explain to them that everybody is different. Different is okay,” said Platt. “I do normal things and I love playing. I learned how to do the monkey bars when I was 7. I had been practicing and practicing. Now, I’m really good at them.”

Miles’ latest birthday is on March 15, and his brother Ryder turned 7 in February. This year, both of the Platt brothers came together to raise money for a more inclusive playground at their elementary school.

“Instead of thinking, ‘what gifts am I going to get?’ I think, ‘what gifts am I going to give?’,” said Miles Platt. “This year we’re trying to raise money for equipment people with disabilities can play on. Like, if they can’t reach the monkey bars or if they’re in a wheel chair, we’re trying to find equipment they can play on. Everyone should be able to have fun.”

Angela Platt, Miles’ mom, told KBTX the boys chose to give back to Forest Ridge Elementary because the school has done so much for them.

“This year is Miles’ last year at Forest Ridge. He wanted to help those who don’t have the same experience when it comes to recess. It’s important for everywhere to have inclusive options. We reached out to the Principal in August of 2022, they were on board. At the end of the day it’s all about helping those in the community. But not just even right here, all around the world,” said Angela Platt.

The Platt family said it’s all about helping your neighbors, even if you don’t know them.

“We’re in the mindset that you’re never too young or never too old. You can make a difference,” said Angela Platt. “I’m so proud of my boys and their love for helping others. We hope to do this for many years to come.”

As for next year’s fundraiser, Miles said he’s still deciding. But he definitely knows what he wants his birthday party theme to be; Harry Potter.

To donate towards this year’s Platt birthday fundraiser, click here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.