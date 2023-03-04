College Station keeps playoff hopes alive with 0-0 draw

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- The College Station Lady Cougars tied Magnolia West 0-0 Friday night at Cougar Field.

The tie keeps the Cougars in the race for a playoff spot with 2 games left in the season.

MacKenzie Martin had the shutout in goal for the Cougs.

The JV won 2-0 to improve to 3-3-5 in district play. Next action for the Cougs will be Tuesday night at Rudder.

