College Station keeps playoff hopes alive with 0-0 draw

By Jimmy Polland / College Station Lady Cougar Soccer
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- The College Station Lady Cougars tied Magnolia West 0-0 Friday night at Cougar Field. 

The tie keeps the Cougars in the race for a playoff spot with 2 games left in the season. 

MacKenzie Martin had the shutout in goal for the Cougs. 

The JV won 2-0 to improve to 3-3-5 in district play.  Next action for the Cougs will be Tuesday night at Rudder.

