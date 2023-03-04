Disaster Day trains Texas A&M students for 15-years

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Disaster City in College Station was filled with over 700 Texas A&M students preparing for natural disasters on Friday.

The students were participating in TAMU Health’s student-led Disaster Day training simulation. Each year Disaster Day has a different scenario that students must respond to. This year’s simulated disaster was a hurricane which required students to engage in triage, provide patient care at a mock field hospital, mental health care, and needs assessments and disaster management.

Students took on various roles as either the patient, who must be rescued from the disaster site and then attended to, or the provider who treats their wounds, ailments, and more. Patients also received makeup to make their “injuries” match the scenario.

“This gives them (students) an opportunity to practice with each other which isn’t traditionally done in health professions education, but importantly gives them the opportunity to learn under pressure in the middle of what a disaster is like, it’s chaotic,” Christine Kaunas, executive director for inter-professional education & research at Texas A&M Health said.

Heather Adams, a Texas A&M student who participated in the simulation as deputy incident commander of the field hospitals said Disaster Day is “immensely” important since there is no other disaster training event like it.

“I think the best part is getting to connect with all these real emergency responders that do this as their career, their life, the years of experience that we get to benefit from were experiencing with them and learning alongside them,” Adams said.

Since Disaster Day was started in 2008 by TAMU Health it has grown over years to the point it became an inter-professional event, Kaunas said. Students from Texas A&M School of dentistry, medicine, nursing, pharmacy, athletic training, psychology, and veterinary medicine as well as the corps participated in the simulation.

“Now we’re seeing expansion through the assets that we’re receiving from the state through the Texas Division of Emergency Management, through TEEX and disaster city, you can see the tents that we have, the mobile medical units and things like that,” Kaunas said.

There were numerous emergency response professionals who participated in the simulation as well as over 85 faculty and staff.

“We have visitors here from Germany, we have a number of VIPs who have come to visit today because it’s a really spectacular event,” Kaunas said.

According to event organizers and faculty, this year’s Disaster Day was further enhanced by a collaboration between Texas A&M Health, St. Joseph Health, and the United States Military. St. Joseph Health Med 12 assisted with airlifts while the U.S. Air Force 59th Air Medical Wing and Texas Air National Guard 136th Airlift Wing assisted with medical evacuations by airplane.

