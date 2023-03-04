First Friday takes over Downtown Bryan, drawing a large crowd for the fun

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - First Friday brought hundreds of people into the streets of Downtown Bryan Friday night.

Attendees enjoyed music, shopping, arts and the nice weather around Bryan. Multiple roads were blocked off for vendors and events including a roller rink.

Michelle Kwok brought her three kids out to the event and said it’s a fun and free event to take advantage of every month.

“For others who haven’t had a chance yet to come out to first Friday, it’s always a family-friendly event, always a good time and I encourage anyone to come out,” she said.

Kwok says her kids love to stop by local business booths and learn about what they have to offer.

One of the many performances around Downtown was the Lil Wranglers and Elite Wranglers. This is a group of country swing dancers from all over the Brazos Valley.

The group practices for one hour a week, but many say they have additional lessons because they love it so much. The group is used to performing at large events and even at Disneyland, but the kids said seeing familiar faces in the crowd was a great experience.

“I love going out there and just showing off my creativity and it was just an amazing crowd tonight. I loved it,” 13-year-old Mason Zahn said.

While it’s hard work, the director of the group, Michael McCord, says they’re able to make it easy by having so much fun.

“It’s just a whole, really fun group of kids. They work hard, they do what we ask them to do. They’re really good at what they do and they make it a lot of fun,” he said.

The group will also be performing on Saturday at 2:45 p.m. at the Texas Birthday Bash in Navasota.

Nearby was the Bryan ISD Showcase. This is an annual meet and greet event to show off the hard work of Bryan ISD students. This included hobbies and skills like music, dancing, technology and clubs. The group took over a whole block in Downtown Bryan during First Friday. Those participating included students, faculty and community members.

First Friday takes place every month from 5 to 10 p.m. on the first Friday of the month.

