Free Music Friday: Morgan Ashley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Morgan Ashley joined First News at Four for Free Music Friday on March 3.

Ashley has been touring all over Texas and Beyond for the last nine years.

She has had seven singles charting Top 40 or higher on the Texas Chart and her monthly listeners on Spotify are over 11,000.

Ashley has a new single coming out on March 17 to radio and on March 24 to platforms. It’s called “Crazy In Love”.

She also has upcoming shows in New Mexico, Colorado, and Texas.

First News at Four got a sneak peek of her new single as she performed Crazy In Love. Find her full performance below.

