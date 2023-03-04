No. 2 A&M Heads to Columbia for Match with Gamecocks

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The No. 2 Texas A&M women’s tennis team concludes its road trip with its second conference match of the season versus No. 41 South Carolina, Sunday, March 4, at the Carolina Tennis Center, with first serve set for 11 a.m. CT.

The Aggies (12-1, 1-0 SEC) last time out secured their first conference win of the season, besting the Florida Gators (5-3, 0-1 SEC), 5-2. No. 9 Mary Stoiana and No. 37 Branstine won the two ranked matchups of the day. Stoiana on court 1 bested No. 61 Carly Briggs (7-6(5)), 7-6(4)), and Branstine on court 2 overcame No. 83 Sara Dahlstrom (6-3, 4-6, 6-3).

“South Carolina has two of the very best players in the nation in [Ayani] Akli and [Sarah] Hamner,” said head coach Mark Weaver. “We will need to be ready to go and meet our challenges head on against South Carolina. We have performed at a high level each and every match so far this season and I expect nothing less from our team tomorrow.”

Following A&M’s undefeated conference slate last season, the Aggies are currently on a 17-match winning-streak in conference play. With the Gamecocks (6-4, 1-0 SEC) in sight the Aggies look to extend their winning streak in Columbia. The Maroon & White have gotten the best of South Carolina in the team’s last three matchups, most recently last year at the Mitchell Tennis Center, 6-1.

TEAM NOTES

Freshman Mia Kupres leads the Aggies with nine dual match singles wins.

Pairing Mary Stoiana/Carson Branstine remain undefeated on the season with an 8-0 record.

The Aggies boast an .875 winning percentage versus ranked opponents this season.

A&M has only allowed eight points to its opposition all season when the Aggies win the match.

The Maroon & White have lost only one match on courts 3 and 5 this season.

In singles, court 3 holds the highest winning percentage at .900.

A&M has lost only two doubles points in its opening 13 dual matches.

The Aggies are currently on a 17-match unbeaten run in the SEC, following their undefeated conference schedule last season.

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

