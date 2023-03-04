Residents shop for merchandise during Bargain Blitz

By Conner Beene
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A giant rummage sale happened Friday and Saturday inside Brazos County Expo.

Junior League of Bryan-College Station hosted its annual Bargain Blitz event.

Bargain Blitz kicked off Friday with a preview party and continued Saturday where customers only had to pay one dollar to shop for items like furniture, clothes, crafts and more.

Taylor Denning with Bargain Blitz says the turnout was a lot better than what it was last year.

“On Friday we had 100 more people than last year. Everyone is here to support the community and we’re here to give back to the community,” Denning said.

Proceeds from Bargain Blitz go to purchasing school supplies for students in the Brazos Valley.

