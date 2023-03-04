Rudder’s season ends in regional semifinal loss to Fort Bend Marshall

The Rudder Rangers impressive season came to an end after a 70-45 loss to Fort Bend Marshall in...
The Rudder Rangers impressive season came to an end after a 70-45 loss to Fort Bend Marshall in the 5A Region III Semifinals.(KBTX)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CYPRESS, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder Rangers impressive season came to an end after a 70-45 loss to Fort Bend Marshall in the 5A Region III Semifinals.

Kevin Holmes was the Rangers top scorer with 13 points followed by Daniel Price and Landon Heslip both adding 10.

Rudder held a 15-9 lead after the first quarter, but they didn’t have an answer for Jaland Lowe, Pittsburgh commit, who had 34 points.

The Rangers season ends with a 33-6 (10-2) record.

