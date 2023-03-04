Rudder’s season ends in regional semifinal loss to Fort Bend Marshall

CYPRESS, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder Rangers impressive season came to an end after a 70-45 loss to Fort Bend Marshall in the 5A Region III Semifinals.

Kevin Holmes was the Rangers top scorer with 13 points followed by Daniel Price and Landon Heslip both adding 10.

Rudder held a 15-9 lead after the first quarter, but they didn’t have an answer for Jaland Lowe, Pittsburgh commit, who had 34 points.

The Rangers season ends with a 33-6 (10-2) record.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.