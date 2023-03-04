Treat of the Day: Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley names Ginger Carrabine the 2023 Woman of the Year

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan ISD Superintendent Ginger Carrabine was named the 2023 Woman of the Year by the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley at the Spotlight on Great Futures Dinner and Awards Celebration.

The Boys & Girls Club said the event provided an opportunity to shine a spotlight on remarkable club members who have excelled in academics, character development and athletics.

Rhonda Watson, Boys & Girls Club of the Brazos Valley Chief Executive Officer, said Carrabine’s award is “presented to individuals who have devoted selfless service through their action, advocacy, financial support and dedication to all boys and girls in the community.”

“Ginger’s leadership and approach to ‘Children First. Always.’ assists Club staff and members achieve the mission of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley,” Watson said. “The mission is to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.”

