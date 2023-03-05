Aggies Blank Oklahoma and LSU in Exhibition Action

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M soccer team did not yield a goal in 120 minutes of exhibition action Saturday against Oklahoma and LSU at Ellis Field. The Aggies topped Oklahoma, 1-0, and tied LSU, 0-0, in 60-minute matches. LSU and Oklahoma played to a 4-4 draw in between the two A&M tilts.

“Today was an opportunity for us to play all of our healthy players,” head coach G Guerrieri said. “It’s the first time to really get out and play against somebody else and I was pleased. We didn’t give up any goals. I thought our midfield really looked good at times. We clearly have some things that we’re happy with, but you can see a lot of things that we can fine tune. We need to keep the process going and lugging away at it. But there’s a lot of real strong potential with this team and these players.”

Georgia Leb scored the game-winner against the Sooners. Mia Pante sent a corner kick to the far post where Leb redirected it into the goal in the 5th minute of play.

The Aggies owned advantages across the board against Oklahoma, including shots (11-7), shots-on-goal (2-1) and corner kicks (4-2).

Texas A&M’s assault besieged LSU all match but was unable to put the biscuit in the basket. The Maroon & White owned stark advantages in shots (16-3), shots-on-goal (7-1) and corner kicks (4-0).

Kenna Caldwell and Jordyn Gunnarson combined on the shutouts in both matches.

Texas A&M returns to action Saturday, March 25 when they host Baylor and Lamar in 60-minute matches at Ellis Field.

