Kennedy Tosses No-Hitter to Defeat No. 19 Baylor, 3-0

WACO, Texas – Aggie sophomore Emily Kennedy recorded her first career no-hitter as No. 25 Texas A&M beat No. 19 Baylor, 3-0, Saturday evening at Getterman Stadium.

After walking the leadoff batter of the game, Kennedy sat down nine straight Bears as the game went scoreless into the fourth inning. Baylor threatened smashing a hard ground ball that bounced off Trinity Cannon’s foot and into Amari Harper’s glove before tossing it back to Cannon for the first out of the fourth. After a walk and hit batter, Baylor’s Emily Hott laced a line drive to left center as Allie Enright laid out making a gold glove diving catch to preserve the no-hitter.

Still scoreless after six innings, Grace Uribe stepped to the plate in the top of the seventh with one out and bases loaded before grounding out to first base as Morgan Smith scored the first run.

Faced with a full count, two outs and runners on second and third, freshman Keely Williams extended A&M’s lead with a two-run double down the right field line.

For the final three outs, Kennedy caught the first Bear sleeping with a strikeout looking, followed by a ground out back to the pitcher and a fly-out to centerfield.

The no-hitter marks the second of the season after Madison Preston no-hit Tarleton in five-innings on Feb. 10. It’s the first seven-inning no-hitter since Makinzy Herzog did so on March 18, 2021, at McNeese.

Texas A&M dropped the first game of the day to Sam Houston, 4-0, as the Aggies out-hit the Bearkats, 5-2, but were ultimately doomed by leaving six runners on base.

UP NEXT

The Aggies finish the Ode to Joy Invitational on Sunday with Sam Houston at 10 a.m., followed by Baylor at 3 p.m.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Game One

Star Ferguson – 1-for-3, 2B

Trinity Cannon – 1-for-2, 1 H, 1 BB

Emiley Kennedy (L, 3-2) – 4.1 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

Emily Leavitt – 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Game Two

Keely Williams – 2-for-3, 2B, 2 RBI, 1 BB

Grace Uribe – 1-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI

Emiley Kennedy (W, 5-1) – 7.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 6 K, 114 TP

SCORING SUMMARY

Game One

B1 | Yarotsky tripled to right center and during the next at-bat following a passed ball. TAMU 0, SHSU 1

B5 | Hobbs walked and was pinch ran for by Talbot. Scheaffer reached on a fielder’s choice, while Talbot advanced to second. Carter reached on a fielder’s choice and advanced to second, while Scheaffer advanced to third and Talbot scored on an error. Telg doubled to right center scoring Scheaffer and Carter. TAMU 0, SHSU 4

Game Two

T7 | Morgan Smith walked and advanced to second after Trinity Cannon was hit by pitch. Smith and Cannon each advanced 60-feet following a wild pitch. Valentine walked. Grace Uribe grounded out to first base scoring Smith. Keely Williams doubled down the right field line scoring Cannon and Valentine. TAMU 3, BU 0

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

