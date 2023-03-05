Men’s Tennis Hosts Final Doubleheader of Three

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s tennis team ends a home stretch with its final doubleheader of three with USF and UT Arlington, Monday, March 6, at the Mitchell Tennis Center, first serves are set for 12 p.m. and 6 p.m., respectively.

The Aggies (4-6, 1-1 SEC) dropped a pair of 4-3 nail-biters Saturday, the opening match was versus No. 5 Kentucky where the Maroon & White went the distance with one of the top teams in the nation. This match was highlighted by No. 63 Noah Schachter securing his second top-30 ranked win in three days as he bested the Wildcats’ No. 27 Liam Draxl (6-3, 7-6(10)) on court 1.

In the Aggies’ second match of the day, the team secured the doubles point through pairings Pierce Rollins/Kenner Taylor on court 2 and Luke Casper/Matthis Ross on court 3. The Roadrunners responded with a run of singles wins, accumulating four points to clinch the match. The Aggies did claim two singles courts through Ross on court 6 as he bested Danijal Muminovic (7-5, 6-2). No. 57 Raphael Perot rounded out the night for A&M outlasting Tiago Torres in a third-set tiebreaker (7-6(4), 3-6, 1-0(4)) on court 1.

“Another opportunity for our team tomorrow against two quality and similar level opponents,” head coach Steve Denton said. “We have a quick turnaround from Saturday to get geared up for another couple of battles. Should be very exciting.”

Looking at Monday’s matchups, A&M has an undefeated record versus USF (6-8), 3-0, however the teams have played every contest close with all three matches ending 4-3 in favor of the Aggies. It is a similar story in the all-time matchup with UT Arlington (6-4), the Maroon & White hold a perfect 5-0 record against the Mavericks, with the most recent match between the teams ending in an Aggies sweep, 7-0.

TEAM NOTES

  • Courts 1 leads the Aggies in singles with a .778 winning percentage.
  • Noah Schachter paces A&M with four ranked wins in dual matches this season.
  • Every Aggie to take part in a dual match this season has secured a singles win (11 players).
  • Schachter boasts two top-30 wins in his last three matches

