No. 2 Aggies End Road Trip with Second Conference Win

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The No. 2 Texas A&M women’s tennis team secured a 4-1 win over No. 38 South Carolina, Sunday at the Carolina Tennis Center.

The Aggies (13-1, 2-0 SEC) won the doubles point with No. 10 Carson Branstine/Mary Stoiana dominating the Gamecocks’ (6-5, 1-1 SEC) Ayana Akli/Sarah Hamner on court 1 (6-2). The second win came in a tiebreak thriller on court 2 between No. 34 Jayci Goldsmith/Salma Ewing and Gracie Mulville/Alice Otis, as A&M’s pair outlasted South Carolina’s, 7-6(7).

Rolling into singles, the Maroon & White conceded a point early as No. 37 Branstine had to retire from the match due to injury. The Aggies then went on a tear starting with No. 77 Goldsmith on court 4 when she won in straight sets over Elise Mills (6-1, 7-6(7). Jeanette Mireles was only a minute behind as she added a point for A&M, besting Ana Cruz on court 5 (6-2, 6-2). Rounding out the points for the Aggies and clinching the match was Ewing on court 3, as she claimed the matches final victory over Mulville (7-5, 6-2).

Head coach Mark Weaver on today’s matchup…

“That’s another excellent win for our group today, it’s never easy to win in the SEC, especially in an SEC road match. I thought South Carolina put up a great fight today across the board, they played a terrific doubles point which we were able to pull through and then battled well singles. We’re all looking forward to getting home to Aggieland, and then playing in front of the 12th Man this upcoming weekend.”

UP NEXT

The Aggies return home for a four-match stretch opened by Arkansas, Friday, March 10, at the Mitchell Tennis Center, with first serve set for 5 p.m.

TEAM NOTES

Freshman Mia Kupres leads the Aggies with nine dual match singles wins.

Pairing Mary Stoiana/Carson Branstine remain undefeated on the season with a 9-0 record.

The Aggies boast an .889 winning percentage versus ranked opponents this season.

A&M has only allowed nine points to its opposition all season when the Aggies win the match.

The Maroon & White have lost only one match on courts 3 and 5 this season.

In singles, court 3 holds the highest winning percentage at .909.

A&M has lost only two doubles points in its opening 14 dual matches.

The Aggies are currently on an 18-match unbeaten run in the SEC, following their undefeated conference schedule last season.

MATCH STATS

Singles Results

No. 9 Stoiana (8-1) – No. 10 Akli (5-7, 6-0, 0-0) unfinished

No. 37 Branstine (7-3) – No. 12 Hamner (2-6, 0-2) retired

Salma Ewing (7-2) Def. Mulville (7-5, 6-2)

No. 77 Goldsmith (8-2) Def. Mills (6-1, 7-6(7))

Mireles (4-1) Def. Cruz (6-2, 6-2)

No. 68 Smetannikov (7-1) – Malkin (2-6, 7-5, 0-0) unfinished

Doubles Results

No. 10 Branstine/Stoiana (9-0) Def. Akli/Hamner (6-2)

No. 34 Goldsmith/Ewing (9-3) Def. Mulville/Otis (7-6(7))

Mireles/Pielet (0-1) – Cruz/Gretkowski (2-6)

