No. 4 Aggies Complete the Comeback Against No. 6 Georgia

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 4 Texas A&M equestrian team celebrated senior day with a 12-8, win over No. 6 Georgia on Saturday.

The Aggies trailed the Bulldogs at the break, 6-4, after dropping Flat, 5-0, but winning Reining, 4-1. Ariana Gray, Lisa Bricker, Emmy-Lu Marsh and Keesa Luers each earned Reining points. Gray edged Courtney Blumer, 70-69, Bricker snuck by Caitlin Lyons, 71-70, Marsh knocked off Sophie Lucas, 69.5-65.5 and Luers, with her, 72-66.5-point win over Jax Bound, earned Most Outstanding Performer honors.

The Maroon & White responded with four Fences points to jump in front. Brooke Brombach defeated Rachel McMullen, 82-81, Devon Thomas scored 86 points to outscore Tessa Brown’s 85 points, and Haley Redifer topped Jordan Toering, 87-84. Alexa Leong earned MOP honors with a 90-point ride over Emma Reichow’s score of 73.

Texas A&M found some separation in Horsemanship, taking the discipline, 4-1. Alexis Robinson outscored Sara Lewis, 75.5-67.5. Ella Petak defeated Kendall Gill, 68.5-67.5, Ellie Gerbrandt knocked off Leah Anderson, 74.5-73, and Cori Cansdale defeated Jordan Davis, 75-71.5, to take home MOP honors.

Next Up

Texas A&M hits the road for the final regular-season meet with SMU on March 11 at 11 a.m.

Coach’s Quotes

Head coach Tana McKay

On today’s meet…

“Any meet against an SEC team is going to be extremely tough. It kind of got down to the wire at halftime with us trailing behind, so for them to come back was huge. I proud of them and all the hard work that they’ve done, all the hard work that the seniors have done and I’m glad we got to give the seniors a win.”

On the senior leadership to complete the comeback…

“We had this discussion in the locker room this morning. Everyone was discussing the leadership from the seniors has been really great and they have laid a really good foundation for the future.”

To Learn more about Texas A&M equestrian, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieEquestrian on Twitter and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.