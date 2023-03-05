Texas A&M Avenges Sam Houston, 4-0

WACO, Texas – Freshman Keely Williams powered No. 25 Texas A&M past Sam Houston, 4-0, Sunday morning at Getterman Stadium.

Williams registered a career day going 2-for-3 at the dish, including her first career home run, a two-run shot, and a double. In total, the Cibolo-product drove in three runs.

Starting pitcher Madison Preston (3-1) earned the win after striking out a career-high nine batters with no walks in 4.1 innings pitched, while giving up only two hits. Emily Leavitt earned the save in 2.2 innings of work, including six strikeouts, no walks and one hit. The combined 15 strikeouts marked a team high on the season.

The Maroon & White split the weekend with Sam Houston after suffering a 4-0 loss Saturday.

UP NEXT

The Aggies play No. 19 Baylor on Sunday, following the Sam Houston and Baylor game on Big 12 Now/ESPN+.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Keely Williams – 2-for-3, 1 HR, 1 2B, 3 RBI, 1 BB

Koko Wooley – 1-for-2, 1 H, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 HBP

Amari Harper – 1-for-3, 1 2B, 1 R

Madison Preston (W, 3-1) – 4.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 9 K

Emily Leavitt (S, 1) – 2.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 6 K

SCORING SUMMARY

B1 | Koko Wooley was hit by pitch, and advanced to second on a single by Morgan Smith, followed by a Keely Williams double to left field to score Wooley. SHSU 0, TAMU 1

B5 | Amari Harper doubled to left center and scored after Wooley singled to left field and advanced to second on the throw. SHSU 0, TAMU 2

B6 | Grace Uribe singled through the right side and was pinch ran for by Star Ferguson. Williams homered to right center. SHSU 0, TAMU 4

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Postgame interviews are available on 12thman.com/pressconference.

