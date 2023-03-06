1 person hospitalized after shooting in Brenham

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - A shooting in Brenham left one person hospitalized on Sunday.

The Brenham Police Department said around 2:15 p.m., they arrived on the scene in the 300 block of US Highway 90 for reports of a shooting. Police found one person shot and that the suspect fled the scene.

The victim was hospitalized and police arrested 24-year-old Bruce Banks, of Brenham. Banks was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

