1 person hospitalized after shooting in Brenham

(MGN)
By Warren Vause
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - A shooting in Brenham left one person hospitalized on Sunday.

The Brenham Police Department said around 2:15 p.m., they arrived on the scene in the 300 block of US Highway 90 for reports of a shooting. Police found one person shot and that the suspect fled the scene.

The victim was hospitalized and police arrested 24-year-old Bruce Banks, of Brenham. Banks was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four U.S. citizens have been kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the...
4 kidnapped Americans crossed into Mexico to buy medicine
January 13 is AMBER Alert Awareness Day.
Missing College Station teen found safe
After a fire started inside a home in the 1600 block of Lincoln Street in Bryan Tuesday, a...
Neighbors rescue Bryan woman from house fire
Lawrence Cobb, 59
Walker County man charged with murder after turning himself in
FILE - Gary Rossington of the band Lynyrd Skynyrd performs on Day 1 of the 2015 Big Barrel...
Lynyrd Skynyrd founding member Gary Rossington dead at 71

Latest News

Edward Deion Pool, 31, is facing charges linked with the incident and was booked into the...
Man facing charges linked to standoff last month on Bridgeberry Court
Jessie Kubiak, 58
Woman arrested for driving car into neighbor’s apartment
Angel Oviedo, 17, and Luis Lozano, 27
Houston men arrested for stealing mail from USPS outgoing mailbox in College Station
Monday Afternoon Weather Update 3/6
Monday Afternoon Weather Update 3/6