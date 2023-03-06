1 person hospitalized after shooting in Brenham
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - A shooting in Brenham left one person hospitalized on Sunday.
The Brenham Police Department said around 2:15 p.m., they arrived on the scene in the 300 block of US Highway 90 for reports of a shooting. Police found one person shot and that the suspect fled the scene.
The victim was hospitalized and police arrested 24-year-old Bruce Banks, of Brenham. Banks was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
