2 men arrested for stealing mail from USPS outgoing mailbox

Angel Oviedo, 17, and Luis Lozano, 27
Angel Oviedo, 17, and Luis Lozano, 27(Justin Dorsey)
By Justin Dorsey
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Two men were arrested after College Station police say they repeatedly stole mail from a USPS drop box.

Police say after a lengthy investigation security cameras caught Angel Oviedo, 17, and Luis Lozano, 27, walking up to a locked outgoing-mail receptacle and after two minutes leave with a bag later determined to contain mail.

After a short chase police arrested the men.

They were found with 117 pieces of “individual mail with 76 different return addresses,” and a counterfeit mailbox key.

Both men are charged with evading arrest and mail theft. Police records show they are being held on $11,000 bonds.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four U.S. citizens have been kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the...
4 US citizens kidnapped in Mexico border city amid shootout
January 13 is AMBER Alert Awareness Day.
Missing College Station teen found safe
After a fire started inside a home in the 1600 block of Lincoln Street in Bryan Tuesday, a...
Neighbors rescue Bryan woman from house fire
Lawrence Cobb, 59
Walker County man charged with murder after turning himself in
FILE - Gary Rossington of the band Lynyrd Skynyrd performs on Day 1 of the 2015 Big Barrel...
Lynyrd Skynyrd founding member Gary Rossington dead at 71

Latest News

Monday Afternoon Weather Update 3/6
Monday Afternoon Weather Update 3/6
The spring season starts Tuesday, March 7, at 4 p.m. and runs for 12 weeks.
The Local at Lake Walk kicks off 11th season
Lawrence Cobb, 59
Walker County man charged with murder after turning himself in
3/6
Monday PinPoint Forecast 3/6