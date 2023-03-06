Aggies Lose in Extra Innings to Baylor, 2-1

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Mar. 5, 2023
WACO, Texas – No. 25 Texas A&M lost to No. 19 Baylor, 2-1, in eight innings Sunday evening at Getterman Stadium.

With one out and runners on second and third, Amber Toven singled up the middle as Baylor (17-2) walked off with the victory. Texas A&M (14-6) had its chances leaving a total of seven Aggies on base during the extra innings affair.

Baylor struck first in the opening frame after Toven reached on an error and then scored following a Shaylon Govan double. The Maroon & White answered back in the third after Koko Wooley singled and stole second, followed by Morgan Smith running out an infield single as Wooley sped past third base all the way home catching the Baylor defense asleep.

Emily Leavitt came in relief in the third inning and went 5.1 innings, striking out two, giving up four hits, one walk and one run. At one point, the sophomore retired 10 of 11 batters faced.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M opens SEC play at No. 7 Arkansas beginning March 10-12 at Bogle Park.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Koko Wooley – 1-for-4, 1 R, 1 SB

Morgan Smith – 1-for-4, 1 RBI

Emily Leavitt – 5.1 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

SCORING SUMMARY

B1 | Amber Toven reached on an error and scored after Shaylon Govan doubled to right center. TAMU 0, BU 1

T3 | Koko Wooley bunt singled and stole second before scoring from second on a Morgan Smith infield single. TAMU 1, BU 1

B8 | With the international tie-breaker in place, Taylor Strain started at second base and later scored after Toven singled up the middle. TAMU 1, BU 2

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Postgame interviews are available on 12thman.com/pressconference.

