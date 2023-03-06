Aggies, NKU Update Game Time for Series Finale
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Due to travel arrangements, the baseball series finale on Sunday, March 12, between Texas A&M and Northern Kentucky has been moved up to an 11:30 a.m. start at Blue Bell Park.
The series is set to open with a game at 6:00 p.m. on Friday and Game 2 on Saturday at 2:00 p.m.
Each game is set to be aired on SEC Network+.
