Aggies, NKU Update Game Time for Series Finale

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Due to travel arrangements, the baseball series finale on Sunday, March 12, between Texas A&M and Northern Kentucky has been moved up to an 11:30 a.m. start at Blue Bell Park.

The series is set to open with a game at 6:00 p.m. on Friday and Game 2 on Saturday at 2:00 p.m.

Each game is set to be aired on SEC Network+.

