Aggies, NKU Update Game Time for Series Finale

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Due to travel arrangements, the baseball series finale on Sunday, March 12, between Texas A&M and Northern Kentucky has been moved up to an 11:30 a.m. start at Blue Bell Park.

The series is set to open with a game at 6:00 p.m. on Friday and Game 2 on Saturday at 2:00 p.m.

Each game is set to be aired on SEC Network+.

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M baseball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M baseball team on FacebookInstagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieBaseball.

