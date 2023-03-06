Aggies Prep for NCAA Zone Diving Championships

MINNEAPOLIS – The Texas A&M men’s and women’s diving teams are set to compete at the NCAA Zone D Diving Championships inside the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center. The meet will run Tuesday, March 7 through Thursday, March 9 with competition beginning at 11 a.m. each day.

Eleven Aggies have earned a spot to compete at Zones, which is the divers’ only opportunity to qualify for NCAA Championships. Alyssa Clairmont, Joslyn Oakley, Payton Props and Mayson Richards will be in action on the women’s side after each notching Zones qualifying scores on both springboards this season, and Clairmont will also compete on platform. Clairmont made her debut at NCAA Championships a year ago as the only Aggie to qualify in all three diving events after winning the platform at Zones and adding top-12 scores on both springboards. On the men’s side, Victor Povzner, Allen Bottego and Tony Stewart competed at NCAA Championships for the first time for the Maroon & White last season. Povzner punched his ticket on both springboards at Zones, and Bottego and Stewart advanced on platform. The trio will be joined at Zones by Rhett Hensley, Takuto Endo, Kyle Sanchez and Matthew Aigner. Povzner and Sanchez will compete on both springboards, while Bottego, Hensley, Endo and Aigner have earned a spot to compete in all three events.

Tuesday will feature the women’s 3-meter and men’s 1-meter with finals following prelims at 1:50 p.m. Wednesday will see the women’s 1-meter and men’s 3-meter prelims start the day with the men’s final beginning at 12:40 p.m. and the women’s final starting at 2:25 p.m. Men’s and women’s platform will close out the event as the women’s prelims and final will start the day, and the men’s prelims and finals will get underway at 3:15 p.m. On the women’s side, the top nine divers on the springboards will earn a spot to compete at NCAA Championships and the top 10 will advance on platform. The men’s side has seven qualifying spots on the 1-meter, nine on the 3-meter and five on platform.

This season, Clairmont led the team as she racked up a total of 10 first-place scores and 17 top-three scores. She recorded career highs this season on both the 1-meter (325.58) and the 3-meter (395.33). Oakley is coming off an impressive performance at her first SEC Championships that included a top-five score in the 1-meter final, while also adding top-12 points on the 3-meter. Richards also added points at her first SEC Championships as an Aggie and has notched eight top-five scores this season on the springboards. Props scored a career-high 346.28 on the 3-meter this season against TCU.

The men’s diving squad dominated at the SEC Championships last month, racking up a total of 275 points, including 129 on the 1-meter which marked the most points in program history in a single event. Four of the Aggies’ nine medals were earned by divers including Povzner claiming gold on the 1-meter and silver on the 3-meter, Hensley earning bronze on the 1-meter and Endo taking bronze on the 3-meter.

Povzner was awarded SEC Diver of the Week accolades twice this season and has tallied six first-place scores, including a career-high of 436.65 on the 3-meter against TCU. Bottego recorded a career high on the 1-meter (400.05) in a double-dual meet with Indiana and Texas, while also earning a career best on the 3-meter (398.80) against TCU. Hensley competed in every meet this season and most recently posted career-best scores on the 3-meter (388.50) and the platform (379.20) at SECs. Endo recorded his career high on the 3-meter with a third-place score of 430.15 at SECs. Sanchez just missed the cut of 1-meter finals at SECs, still earning big points for the Aggies on both springboards. Sanchez and Aigner both put up career bests on the 1-meter and 3-meter against TCU this season. Stewart has advanced out of Zones and qualified for NCAAs in each of the last two seasons.

Live results for Zones can be found here and fans can watch the action live here.

