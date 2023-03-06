College Station Noon Lions Club travels to Kerrville to build beds for children

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Members of the College Station Noon Lions Club made the over 200-mile journey to Kerville Saturday to assemble 179 beds for children that will attend the Texas Lions Camp this summer.

The Texas Lions Club hosts several week-long camps every summer for children with disabilities, down syndrome, and diabetes.

Children attending the free camps will get to participate in activities like archery, arts and crafts, fishing, riding horses, and canoeing.

The Texas Lions camp was founded in 1949 by Jack Weich and was designed to build the self-esteem of campers by them participating in group activities to achieve their goals. The camp also allows youth to discover new interests and activities and attempt things normally out of reach like rock climbing and horseback riding.

The recently built beds will help complete the dorm renovations currently underway at the camp.

If you know of a young person who has a physical disability, down syndrome or Type 1 diabetes, their family can contact the Lions Club to apply for a summer opportunity.

Brazos Valley residents can financially support the Texas Lions Camp by attending the Texas Lions Camp Fall Festival on October 14, 2023, at Santa’s Wonderland. All proceeds from the fall festival will go toward supporting the Texas Lions Camp in Kerrville.

Nonprofit Sleep in Heavenly Peace partnered with the Lion Club for the bed build.

