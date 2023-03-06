College Station Noon Lions Club travels to Kerrville to build beds for children

By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Members of the College Station Noon Lions Club made the over 200-mile journey to Kerville Saturday to assemble 179 beds for children that will attend the Texas Lions Camp this summer.

The Texas Lions Club hosts several week-long camps every summer for children with disabilities, down syndrome, and diabetes.

Children attending the free camps will get to participate in activities like archery, arts and crafts, fishing, riding horses, and canoeing.

The Texas Lions camp was founded in 1949 by Jack Weich and was designed to build the self-esteem of campers by them participating in group activities to achieve their goals. The camp also allows youth to discover new interests and activities and attempt things normally out of reach like rock climbing and horseback riding.

The recently built beds will help complete the dorm renovations currently underway at the camp.

If you know of a young person who has a physical disability, down syndrome or Type 1 diabetes, their family can contact the Lions Club to apply for a summer opportunity.

Brazos Valley residents can financially support the Texas Lions Camp by attending the Texas Lions Camp Fall Festival on October 14, 2023, at Santa’s Wonderland. All proceeds from the fall festival will go toward supporting the Texas Lions Camp in Kerrville.

Nonprofit Sleep in Heavenly Peace partnered with the Lion Club for the bed build.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After a fire started inside a home in the 1600 block of Lincoln Street in Bryan Tuesday, a...
Neighbors rescue Bryan woman from house fire
College Station ISD school placed in lockdown after student makes threat
One of the many performances around Downtown was the Lil Wranglers and Elite Wranglers.
First Friday takes over Downtown Bryan, drawing a large crowd for the fun
The Platt Family
College Station family creates birthday fundraiser to support inclusive playground equipment
A giant rummage sale occurred Friday and Saturday inside Brazos County Expo.
Residents shop for merchandise during Bargain Blitz

Latest News

Mike and Tabetha Stewart , owners of the Fatboy's Cleaners in Franklin.
Robertson County community fundraising to help Franklin business owners
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Sunday(Recurring)
College Station Noon Lions Club travels to Kerrville to build beds for children
College Station Noon Lions Club travels to Kerrville to build beds for children
Robertson County community fundraising to help Franklin business owners
Robertson County community fundraising to help Franklin business owners
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)