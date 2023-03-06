Emergency crews respond to crash involving 18-wheeler on Highway 36

The wreck is between Caldwell and Milano on Highway 36 near CR 328 in Burleson County.(Photo credit: Alex Martinez)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash involving a semi in Burleson County.

The wreck is between Caldwell and Milano on Highway 36 near CR 328.

Photos from the scene of the crash show several items that appeared to be pipes on the highway and crews working to clear the debris.

No other details were immediately available.

