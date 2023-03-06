FBI investigating ‘suspicious death’ of cruise passenger

The FBI Columbia field office is investigating a suspicious death that happened aboard a cruise ship that ports in Charleston.
By Marissa Lute and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:59 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - The FBI is investigating a suspicious death that happened aboard a cruise ship that ports in Charleston, South Carolina, WCSC reports.

Crew members of Carnival Cruise Sunshine were made aware of an unresponsive woman on Feb. 27, FBI spokesperson Kevin Wheeler said.

Wheeler says the staff attempted life-saving measures, but the woman was pronounced dead on the ship.

Once the ship ported in Charleston on Saturday, members of the FBI Evidence Response Team responded to process the passenger’s room.

“The FBI investigates certain crimes on the high seas, as well as suspicious deaths of U.S. persons,” Wheeler said in the statement.

Officials said the incident was isolated, and there was no threat to other passengers.

“The FBI joined Carnival Sunshine upon its return to Charleston yesterday morning to conduct an investigation into the death of a guest. Both the deceased and her husband were debarked in Nassau, and Bahamian authorities have already investigated the circumstances and are conducting an autopsy,” a Carnival spokesperson said. “We are fully cooperating. This is a matter for authorities in The Bahamas and Charleston, and we have no further comments.”

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

January 13 is AMBER Alert Awareness Day.
Missing College Station teen found safe
After a fire started inside a home in the 1600 block of Lincoln Street in Bryan Tuesday, a...
Neighbors rescue Bryan woman from house fire
A giant rummage sale occurred Friday and Saturday inside Brazos County Expo.
Residents shop for merchandise during Bargain Blitz
One of the many performances around Downtown was the Lil Wranglers and Elite Wranglers.
First Friday takes over Downtown Bryan, drawing a large crowd for the fun
College Station ISD school placed in lockdown after student makes threat

Latest News

Fireworks are thrown at officers Sunday at 'Cop City,' a controversial future public training...
Police: Dozens arrested after violent protest at Atlanta public training center’s future site
Police said more than 30 people were arrested Sunday near the controversial future site of a...
RAW: Construction equipment burns at 'Cop City' site
An apparent stampede in Rochester, New York, has killed at least one person, authorities said.
1 dead, 8 hurt in stampede at GloRilla concert in New York
3/6
Monday PinPoint Forecast 3/6
Fireworks are thrown at officers Sunday at 'Cop City,' a controversial future public training...
RAW: Protest at 'Cop City' leads to dozens of arrests