Giddy up and get your tickets to the Still Creek Stampede

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - You won’t want to miss these two action packed nights fit for the entire family!

The Still Creek Rodeo Committee and Andrews Rodeo Company are gearing up for the Still Creek Stampede coming to the Brazos County Expo Center on March 17 and 18.

The rodeo will feature both PRCA and WPRA World Champions and the ever popular sport of Mutton Bustin.

There will also be several other fan favorite rodeo events like bull riding, team roping, and barrel racing. You can find the full list of events here.

You can purchase your tickets for the 2023 Still Creek Stampede here. Use the code “KBTX” at checkout for a 15% discount.

Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit Still Creek Ranch and their mission to provide a safe and loving home to children in need.

Assistant Executive Director, Chante Smith, says Still Creek is hoping to make this an annual event.

“I think it’s amazing that we have this right in our Brazos Valley backyard. We’ll have the same cowboys and cowgirls that are competing in all of the majors right here in the Brazos Valley,” she said.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four U.S. citizens have been kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the...
4 US citizens kidnapped in Mexico border city amid shootout
January 13 is AMBER Alert Awareness Day.
Missing College Station teen found safe
After a fire started inside a home in the 1600 block of Lincoln Street in Bryan Tuesday, a...
Neighbors rescue Bryan woman from house fire
Lawrence Cobb, 59
Walker County man charged with murder after turning himself in
FILE - Gary Rossington of the band Lynyrd Skynyrd performs on Day 1 of the 2015 Big Barrel...
Lynyrd Skynyrd founding member Gary Rossington dead at 71

Latest News

Another Broken Egg
Head over to Another Broken Egg for a delicious Shrimp Benedict
How to travel light and make that flight
Travel light, make that flight
The Three is teaming up with Morning Save to bring you some of the hottest products on the...
Local Deal Drop: Get the best products for the lowest price
THE THR3E(Recurring) - another broken egg
THE THR3E(Recurring) - another broken egg