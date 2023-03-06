Giddy up and get your tickets to the Still Creek Stampede

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - You won’t want to miss these two action packed nights fit for the entire family!

The Still Creek Rodeo Committee and Andrews Rodeo Company are gearing up for the Still Creek Stampede coming to the Brazos County Expo Center on March 17 and 18.

The rodeo will feature both PRCA and WPRA World Champions and the ever popular sport of Mutton Bustin.

There will also be several other fan favorite rodeo events like bull riding, team roping, and barrel racing. You can find the full list of events here.

You can purchase your tickets for the 2023 Still Creek Stampede here. Use the code “KBTX” at checkout for a 15% discount.

Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit Still Creek Ranch and their mission to provide a safe and loving home to children in need.

Assistant Executive Director, Chante Smith, says Still Creek is hoping to make this an annual event.

“I think it’s amazing that we have this right in our Brazos Valley backyard. We’ll have the same cowboys and cowgirls that are competing in all of the majors right here in the Brazos Valley,” she said.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.