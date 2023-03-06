Head over to Another Broken Egg for a delicious Shrimp Benedict

Visit Another Broken Egg any day of the week from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.
THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Another Broken Egg Cafe is the place to be for breakfast Benedict lovers. Right now they have a shrimp benedict for a traditional breakfast with a seafood twist.

The Shrimp Benedict option is on the sensible creations menu, so you can be sure you’re starting the day with a healthy choice.

This dish comes with poached eggs on grilled focaccia with sautéed mushrooms, roasted peppers, onions and arugula. It’s topped with green onions and Gulf shrimp in a creamy velouté sauce and is served with a side of fresh fruit.

“This one is available all the time,” said Co-Owner Tap Bentz.

You can visit Another Broken Egg any day of the week from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.

