The Local at Lake Walk kicks off 11th season

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Grab your tote bag and get ready to head to The Local at Lake Walk. It’s a weekly market featuring artisans, crafters, makers and small businesses from the Brazos Valley and beyond. The spring season starts Tuesday, March 7, at 4 p.m. and runs for 12 weeks.

The Local will have 25 vendors per market, 12 will be there the entire spring season and the others will change weekly. They’ll have everything from baked goods, handmade art and skincare.

“You’ll have something new to shop at every week and just get to explore and learn more about their businesses,” market manager Alysha Noorani said.

Another aspect of The Local is getting one of the new seasonal tote bags. This season’s bag theme is “It’s okay to take a break.” Noorani encourages people to take a break from the hustle and bustle and enjoy time outside at The Local.

“They can come and have some lemonade and grab some food and shop around and just take it all in,” Noorani said.

The Local’s spring season is every Tuesday from March 7 to May 23 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. each week. You can get a look at this year’s vendor here and meet some of them below.

Bumblebee Glass and Craft

Linda Rippingham creates baskets made out of clothesline and fabric that can be used for holding food, art supplies, plants and more. This is her third season with The Local and will be debuting new items including the rose-shaped wine basket.

Keep up with Ribbingham and her latest designs here.

S.O.S. Cotton Candy

It’s always going to be a sweet time when you see Samuel Kotch with S.O.S. Cotton Candy. With over 40 flavors like Green Apple, Peep marshmallow and Georgia Peach, there will be a lot to try this season. Kotch has been a part of The Local since 2020 and loves the community.

Stay up-to-date on the latest flavors here.

Castile Confections

Darren Cadiz is a soap baker who’s given bath and shower products a fun, sweet dessert twist. His products are packed with skin-loving ingredients like coconut oil, almond oil and shea butter. These can be seen in the form of ice cream scoops, cookies, donuts and macaroons.

Click here so that you don’t miss out on the latest treats.

