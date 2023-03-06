Man facing charges linked to standoff last month on Bridgeberry Court

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - More than a month has passed since a police standoff rattled a College Station neighborhood but an arrest and the release of court documents are finally shedding light on what happened and why people nearby were asked to leave their homes.

Edward Deion Pool, 31, is facing charges linked with the incident and was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center last Thursday.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by KBTX, Pool discharged a firearm several times outside his home in the 3900 block of Bridgeberry Court during a domestic dispute with his children’s mother on the night of February 3, 2023.

When officers arrived at the home near Victoria Avenue and Eagle Avenue, Pool refused to cooperate which led to the standoff that eventually ended with Pool in custody and no injuries reported.

According to police documents, “Pool’s behavior has been escalating in regard to his actions involving his children’s mother” and a bond increase was requested.

Police said Pool is also a suspect in the vandalism last year of the woman’s vehicle and an apartment complex where she resided.

Pool is now facing charges of discharging a firearm within city limits and criminal mischief.

His bonds total $37,000 and he remains behind bars.

According to online jail records, Pool was also arrested twice last year in Brazos County. He was arrested in March by Bryan Police and charged with Assault Causing Bodily Injury and he was arrested in July by College Station police and charged with Resisting Arrest and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon.

We have reached out to CSPD to inquire about the time lapse between the incident on February 3 and Pool’s arrest on March 2.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.