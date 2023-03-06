National Weather Service to host SKYWARN training in the Brazos Valley this week

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Interested in becoming a storm spotter? Want to learn more about severe weather before the spring season fully gets underway?

The Houston National Weather Service will be in Brazos County for two sessions Thursday afternoon and evening, offering SKYWARN training in Bryan.

Where: Brazos Center | 3232 Briarcrest Drive, Bryan, Texas 77802

When: Thursday, March 9th

Time: Basic Course : 1pm - 3pm | Advanced Course: 6pm - 8pm

Registration: Email Amy Zaragoza (azaragoza@cstx.gov)

Cost: Free

The Fort Worth National Weather Service, in partnership with Milam County Emergency Management, will be in Milam County Thursday evening, offering SKYWARN training in Cameron.

Where: Cameron Volunteer Fire Department | 1505 N Travis Ave, Cameron, Texas 76520

When: Thursday, March 9th

Time: 6pm - 8pm

No cost to attend and no registration is required

This program will feature in-depth review and study of various threats posed by severe thunderstorms. Attendees will review thunderstorm characteristics and features associated with both severe and non-severe storms. Severe weather safety and how you can report information to the National Weather Service will also be included in this two-hour course.

“By participating in this training session, you will gain a better understanding of Texas’ severe weather threats,” says Tom Bradshaw, Meteorologist-in-Charge of the NWS Fort Worth Office. “Waiting until storms are on your doorstep is not the time to start thinking about severe weather preparedness. We hope you attend these free classes to learn more about the severe storms that impact the region every year.”

Not in Milam County or too far to make the drive? Additional SKYWARN sessions are planned in other Brazos Valley counties throughout the spring. You can find the schedule for the NWS Fort Worth and NWS Houston offices with these links.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.